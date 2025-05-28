Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 21.75% last month.

on Tuesday, Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) opened higher 4.99% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.21. Price fluctuations for HIMX have ranged from $5.12 to $13.91 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.67% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.55% at the time writing. With a float of $174.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.90 million.

In an organization with 2177 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.73%, operating margin of 8.54%, and the pretax margin is 9.75%.

Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 19.44%.

Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies ADR’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 35.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.25. However, in the short run, Himax Technologies ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.82. Second resistance stands at $9.03. The third major resistance level sits at $9.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.08. The third support level lies at $7.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

There are currently 174,913K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 906,800 K according to its annual income of 79,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 215,130 K and its income totaled 19,990 K.