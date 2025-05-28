Hologic, Inc (HOLX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,030 M

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) stock price up 14.54% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $54.28. HOLX’s price has ranged from $51.90 to $84.67 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 6.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.55%. With a float of $220.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7063 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.75%, operating margin of 17.8%, and the pretax margin is 16.92%.

Hologic, Inc (HOLX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Hologic, Inc is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 101.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 300,760. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,445 shares at a rate of $55.24, taking the stock ownership to the 5,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 04 ’24, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 24,856 for $76.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,897,482. This insider now owns 27,957 shares in total.

Hologic, Inc (HOLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hologic, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hologic, Inc (HOLX)

The latest stats from [Hologic, Inc, HOLX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.61 million was superior to 3.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Hologic, Inc’s (HOLX) raw stochastic average was set at 45.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $68.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $75.38. The third major resistance level sits at $82.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.31.

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.85 billion, the company has a total of 222,845K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,030 M while annual income is 789,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,005 M while its latest quarter income was -17,400 K.