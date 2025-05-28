Home Depot, Inc (HD) last year’s performance of 12.04% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) kicked off on Tuesday, up 2.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $362.71. Over the past 52 weeks, HD has traded in a range of $323.77-$439.37.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.98%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.51%. With a float of $993.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $993.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 470100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.34%, operating margin of 13.24%, and the pretax margin is 11.84%.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Home Improvement Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Home Depot, Inc is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 72.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 954,564. In this transaction EVP and CIO of this company sold 2,600 shares at a rate of $367.14, taking the stock ownership to the 7,951 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,600 for $367.14, making the entire transaction worth $954,568.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.51% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.09% during the next five years compared to 7.79% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Home Depot, Inc’s (HD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.74, a number that is poised to hit 4.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Home Depot, Inc (HD)

Looking closely at Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD), its last 5-days average volume was 4.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.14.

During the past 100 days, Home Depot, Inc’s (HD) raw stochastic average was set at 44.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $360.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $387.12. However, in the short run, Home Depot, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $372.25. Second resistance stands at $374.09. The third major resistance level sits at $377.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $366.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $363.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $361.47.

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 368.15 billion has total of 994,032K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 159,514 M in contrast with the sum of 14,806 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 39,704 M and last quarter income was 2,997 M.