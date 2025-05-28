Honeywell International Inc (HON) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.09 million

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) stock price up 2.00% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $222.03. HON’s price has ranged from $179.36 to $242.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 1.16%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.49%. With a float of $641.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $642.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 102000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.11%, operating margin of 20.46%, and the pretax margin is 18.43%.

Honeywell International Inc (HON) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Conglomerates Industry. The insider ownership of Honeywell International Inc is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 80.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 437,602. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10 ’25, when Company’s SrVP and General Counsel sold 28,885 for $207.89, making the entire transaction worth $6,004,903. This insider now owns 41,580 shares in total.

Honeywell International Inc (HON) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.49% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.74% during the next five years compared to 0.69% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Honeywell International Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.71, a number that is poised to hit 2.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.44 million, its volume of 3.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.35.

During the past 100 days, Honeywell International Inc’s (HON) raw stochastic average was set at 94.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $208.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $213.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $228.04 in the near term. At $229.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $232.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $223.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $220.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $219.18.

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 145.54 billion, the company has a total of 642,683K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,498 M while annual income is 5,705 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,822 M while its latest quarter income was 1,449 M.