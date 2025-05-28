Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

on Tuesday, Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) opened higher 2.58% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $29.44. Price fluctuations for HRL have ranged from $27.59 to $35.24 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 4.95% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.37% at the time writing. With a float of $290.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $549.79 million.

In an organization with 20000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.69%, operating margin of 8.49%, and the pretax margin is 8.13%.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hormel Foods Corp is 47.25%, while institutional ownership is 42.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27 ’25, was worth 136,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,500 shares at a rate of $30.40, taking the stock ownership to the 95,488 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 4,500 for $30.40, making the entire transaction worth $136,800.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.37% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.32% during the next five years compared to -3.96% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hormel Foods Corp (HRL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.59 million. That was better than the volume of 3.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Hormel Foods Corp’s (HRL) raw stochastic average was set at 58.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.70. However, in the short run, Hormel Foods Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.41. Second resistance stands at $30.63. The third major resistance level sits at $31.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.24.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) Key Stats

There are currently 549,913K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,921 M according to its annual income of 805,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,989 M and its income totaled 170,580 K.