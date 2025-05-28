HTLD (Heartland Express, Inc) climbed 3.43 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.43% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.75. Over the past 52 weeks, HTLD has traded in a range of $7.11-$13.67.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 14.62%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.48%. With a float of $43.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.54 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 6.68%, operating margin of -1.98%, and the pretax margin is -3.53%.

Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Heartland Express, Inc is 44.73%, while institutional ownership is 48.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 58,876. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,571 shares at a rate of $8.96, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Co-Trustee of 10% Owner bought 167,644 for $8.95, making the entire transaction worth $1,500,045. This insider now owns 1,214,500 shares in total.

Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.48% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Heartland Express, Inc’s (HTLD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heartland Express, Inc (HTLD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.56 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Heartland Express, Inc’s (HTLD) raw stochastic average was set at 38.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.15 in the near term. At $9.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.55.

Heartland Express, Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 710.91 million has total of 78,554K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,048 M in contrast with the sum of -29,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 219,420 K and last quarter income was -13,870 K.