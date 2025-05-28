Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) with a beta value of 1.40 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) on Tuesday, soared 3.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $127.35. Within the past 52 weeks, H’s price has moved between $102.43 and $168.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 18.39%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -31.00%. With a float of $40.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 52000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.82%, operating margin of 15.1%, and the pretax margin is 16.2%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Lodging industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hyatt Hotels Corporation is 58.07%, while institutional ownership is 49.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 35,416,771. In this transaction of this company sold 266,793 shares at a rate of $132.75, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s sold 44,466 for $132.75, making the entire transaction worth $5,902,862. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.92% during the next five years compared to 11.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) Trading Performance Indicators

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.93 million, its volume of 0.79 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.27.

During the past 100 days, Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s (H) raw stochastic average was set at 44.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $133.65 in the near term. At $135.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $138.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $124.48.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.59 billion based on 95,456K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,648 M and income totals 1,296 M. The company made 1,718 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 20,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.