Imax Corp (IMAX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) stock price up 4.15% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $26.97. IMAX’s price has ranged from $14.94 to $27.77 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 11.45%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.08%. With a float of $43.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.62%, operating margin of 13.49%, and the pretax margin is 11.83%.

Imax Corp (IMAX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Imax Corp is 19.90%, while institutional ownership is 91.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 2,714,000. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for $27.11, making the entire transaction worth $2,711,440. This insider now owns 604,599 shares in total.

Imax Corp (IMAX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.07% during the next five years compared to -8.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Imax Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Imax Corp (IMAX)

The latest stats from [Imax Corp, IMAX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.74 million was inferior to 0.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Imax Corp’s (IMAX) raw stochastic average was set at 96.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.12. The third major resistance level sits at $29.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.07.

Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.51 billion, the company has a total of 53,742K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 352,210 K while annual income is 26,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 86,670 K while its latest quarter income was 2,330 K.

