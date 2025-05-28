Indivior Plc (INDV) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,188 M

On Tuesday, Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) was 5.02% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $11.26. A 52-week range for INDV has been $7.33 – $18.59.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 9.72%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -25.54%. With a float of $109.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1051 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.47%, operating margin of 17.16%, and the pretax margin is 0.92%.

Indivior Plc (INDV) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Indivior Plc stocks. The insider ownership of Indivior Plc is 11.90%, while institutional ownership is 85.22%.

Indivior Plc (INDV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.54% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.67% during the next five years compared to -56.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Indivior Plc (INDV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Indivior Plc (INDV)

The latest stats from [Indivior Plc, INDV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was inferior to 1.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Indivior Plc’s (INDV) raw stochastic average was set at 81.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.07. The third major resistance level sits at $12.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.25.

Indivior Plc (NASDAQ: INDV) Key Stats

There are 137,879K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.48 billion. As of now, sales total 1,188 M while income totals 2,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 266,000 K while its last quarter net income were 47,000 K.