Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.15%

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 2.75% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $80.38. Over the past 52 weeks, IR has traded in a range of $65.61-$106.03.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 25.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.50%. With a float of $402.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $403.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.55%, operating margin of 19.2%, and the pretax margin is 15.33%.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Ingersoll-Rand Inc is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 99.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 3,209,768. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 38,657 shares at a rate of $83.03, taking the stock ownership to the 193,186 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 38,657 for $83.03, making the entire transaction worth $3,209,772.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.72% during the next five years compared to 22.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s (IR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR)

The latest stats from [Ingersoll-Rand Inc, IR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.37 million was superior to 3.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s (IR) raw stochastic average was set at 56.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $83.95. The third major resistance level sits at $85.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.13. The third support level lies at $79.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.32 billion has total of 403,463K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,235 M in contrast with the sum of 838,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,717 M and last quarter income was 186,500 K.