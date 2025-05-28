Inotiv Inc (NOTV) volume exceeds 1.67 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) stock price up 20.28% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.12. NOTV’s price has ranged from $1.15 to $6.48 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 117.65%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.18%. With a float of $29.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2075 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.83%, operating margin of -10.29%, and the pretax margin is -21.39%.

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Inotiv Inc is 13.87%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 01 ’25, was worth 12,916. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,500 shares at a rate of $2.35, taking the stock ownership to the 74,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 5,500 for $2.83, making the entire transaction worth $15,565.

Inotiv Inc (NOTV) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 66.65% during the next five years compared to -122.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inotiv Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inotiv Inc (NOTV)

Looking closely at Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Inotiv Inc’s (NOTV) raw stochastic average was set at 30.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.75. However, in the short run, Inotiv Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.76. Second resistance stands at $2.97. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.74.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 87.60 million, the company has a total of 34,353K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 490,740 K while annual income is -108,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 124,320 K while its latest quarter income was -14,870 K.