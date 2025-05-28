Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) posted a 4.29% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

on Tuesday, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) opened higher 11.46% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.34. Price fluctuations for LUNR have ranged from $3.15 to $24.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 19.79%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.73% at the time writing. With a float of $105.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 435 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.86%, operating margin of -28.55%, and the pretax margin is -103.59%.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Intuitive Machines Inc is 10.36%, while institutional ownership is 50.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 483,712. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,254 shares at a rate of $12.02, taking the stock ownership to the 3,494,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s GC & Corporate Secretary sold 14,518 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $145,180. This insider now owns 182,030 shares in total.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.73% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.67% during the next five years compared to -239.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.1 million, its volume of 6.56 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Machines Inc’s (LUNR) raw stochastic average was set at 34.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.20 in the near term. At $13.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.80.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Key Stats

There are currently 178,320K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 228,000 K according to its annual income of -283,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 62,520 K and its income totaled -11,400 K.