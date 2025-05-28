Investors finally get a glimpse of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) volume hitting the figure of 2.21 million.

On Tuesday, Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) was 9.68% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.55. A 52-week range for ARBE has been $0.85 – $5.09.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 105.57% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.80%. With a float of $73.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 144 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -102.21%, operating margin of -6465.62%, and the pretax margin is -6422.01%.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arbe Robotics Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Arbe Robotics Ltd is 30.52%, while institutional ownership is 23.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 170,240. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 77,339 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $116,264.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 266.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Arbe Robotics Ltd’s (ARBE) raw stochastic average was set at 20.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2841, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8622. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7467 in the near term. At $1.7933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5333. The third support level lies at $1.4867 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Key Stats

There are 90,094K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 178.77 million. As of now, sales total 770 K while income totals -49,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 100 K while its last quarter net income were -12,190 K.