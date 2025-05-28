Investors finally get a glimpse of Blackstone Inc (BX) volume hitting the figure of 3.45 million.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) on Tuesday, soared 2.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $136.12. Within the past 52 weeks, BX’s price has moved between $114.92 and $200.28.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 21.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.90%. With a float of $721.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $737.93 million.

In an organization with 4895 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of 49.25%, and the pretax margin is 50.46%.

Blackstone Inc (BX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blackstone Inc is 40.50%, while institutional ownership is 42.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 126,053,711. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,557,994 shares at a rate of $80.91, taking the stock ownership to the 178,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 234,563 for $80.91, making the entire transaction worth $18,977,953. This insider now owns 174,974 shares in total.

Blackstone Inc (BX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.74% during the next five years compared to 3.62% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) Trading Performance Indicators

Blackstone Inc (BX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.31, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Inc (BX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.81 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.87.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Inc’s (BX) raw stochastic average was set at 32.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $157.36. However, in the short run, Blackstone Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $140.24. Second resistance stands at $141.19. The third major resistance level sits at $142.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $137.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $136.06. The third support level lies at $135.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 169.00 billion based on 729,648K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,230 M and income totals 2,777 M. The company made 3,289 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 614,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.