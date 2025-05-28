Investors finally get a glimpse of Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) volume hitting the figure of 5.54 million.

On Tuesday, Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) was 1.39% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $24.52. A 52-week range for CTRA has been $22.30 – $29.95.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 49.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.47%. With a float of $751.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $764.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 915 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.2%, operating margin of 33.36%, and the pretax margin is 31.62%.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coterra Energy Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Coterra Energy Inc is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 2,525,800. In this transaction EVP – Business Development of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $25.26, taking the stock ownership to the 229,652 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 100,000 for $25.26, making the entire transaction worth $2,525,797.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.58% during the next five years compared to -1.62% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

The latest stats from [Coterra Energy Inc, CTRA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.0 million was inferior to 7.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Coterra Energy Inc’s (CTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 32.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.32. The third major resistance level sits at $25.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.20. The third support level lies at $23.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) Key Stats

There are 763,261K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.97 billion. As of now, sales total 5,458 M while income totals 1,121 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,904 M while its last quarter net income were 516,000 K.