Investors finally get a glimpse of Five9 Inc (FIVN) volume hitting the figure of 1.74 million.

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $26.59. Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has traded in a range of $21.04-$50.70.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 26.37% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.71%. With a float of $74.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3073 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 52.63%, operating margin of -2.97%, and the pretax margin is -0.55%.

Five9 Inc (FIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Five9 Inc is 2.08%, while institutional ownership is 106.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 17,864. In this transaction President of this company sold 700 shares at a rate of $25.52, taking the stock ownership to the 232,009 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01 ’25, when Company’s President sold 700 for $27.00, making the entire transaction worth $18,900. This insider now owns 232,709 shares in total.

Five9 Inc (FIVN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.33% during the next five years compared to -17.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Five9 Inc’s (FIVN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Five9 Inc’s (FIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 22.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.73 in the near term. At $28.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.41. The third support level lies at $26.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.09 billion has total of 76,272K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,042 M in contrast with the sum of -12,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 279,710 K and last quarter income was 580 K.