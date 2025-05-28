Investors finally get a glimpse of Gen Digital Inc (GEN) volume hitting the figure of 10.83 million.

on Tuesday, Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) opened higher 2.10% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $27.59. Price fluctuations for GEN have ranged from $22.74 to $31.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 9.77% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.71% at the time writing. With a float of $561.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $617.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.28%, operating margin of 40.89%, and the pretax margin is 26.15%.

Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gen Digital Inc is 9.55%, while institutional ownership is 86.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 84,036,000. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 31,646 for $28.76, making the entire transaction worth $910,139. This insider now owns 34,860 shares in total.

Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.52% during the next five years compared to 2.88% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gen Digital Inc (GEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gen Digital Inc (GEN)

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) saw its 5-day average volume 6.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Gen Digital Inc’s (GEN) raw stochastic average was set at 76.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.36 in the near term. At $28.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.61. The third support level lies at $27.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) Key Stats

There are currently 620,230K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,935 M according to its annual income of 643,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,010 M and its income totaled 142,000 K.