Investors finally get a glimpse of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) volume hitting the figure of 1.98 million.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has traded in a range of $1.81-$6.28.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 1.11%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.56%. With a float of $136.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 740 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.77%, operating margin of 5.48%, and the pretax margin is -51.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 100.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 18 ’24, was worth 143,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $2.87, taking the stock ownership to the 487,451 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 for $3.53, making the entire transaction worth $176,500. This insider now owns 437,451 shares in total.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.56% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s (HPP) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

The latest stats from [Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, HPP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.65 million was inferior to 2.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s (HPP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3962, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5013. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0264. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0729. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1457. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9071, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8343. The third support level lies at $1.7878 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 290.00 million has total of 141,392K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 842,080 K in contrast with the sum of -352,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 198,460 K and last quarter income was -71,910 K.