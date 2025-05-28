Investors finally get a glimpse of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) volume hitting the figure of 6.82 million.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) kicked off on Tuesday, up 2.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $24.00. Over the past 52 weeks, IPG has traded in a range of $22.51-$33.05.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 1.24% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.77%. With a float of $368.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $369.74 million.

In an organization with 53300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.44%, operating margin of 9.29%, and the pretax margin is 7.55%.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc is 0.44%, while institutional ownership is 102.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 574,672. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 21,427 shares at a rate of $26.82, taking the stock ownership to the 143,373 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s SVP, Controller & CAO sold 9,000 for $26.82, making the entire transaction worth $241,380. This insider now owns 56,623 shares in total.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.73% during the next five years compared to 1.71% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s (IPG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (IPG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s (IPG) raw stochastic average was set at 27.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.40. However, in the short run, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.63. Second resistance stands at $24.79. The third major resistance level sits at $25.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.00. The third support level lies at $23.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc (NYSE: IPG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.05 billion has total of 369,735K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,692 M in contrast with the sum of 689,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,323 M and last quarter income was -85,400 K.