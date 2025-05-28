Investors finally get a glimpse of KLA Corp (KLAC) volume hitting the figure of 1.29 million.

on Tuesday, KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) opened higher 4.21% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $757.17. Price fluctuations for KLAC have ranged from $551.33 to $896.32 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 17.33%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.46% at the time writing. With a float of $132.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15230 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.87%, operating margin of 40.83%, and the pretax margin is 36.9%.

KLA Corp (KLAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KLA Corp is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 87.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 781,023. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,019 shares at a rate of $766.46, taking the stock ownership to the 27,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,019 for $766.46, making the entire transaction worth $781,023.

KLA Corp (KLAC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.51% during the next five years compared to 22.04% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KLA Corp (KLAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.68. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 27.52, a number that is poised to hit 8.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 33.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KLA Corp (KLAC)

The latest stats from [KLA Corp, KLAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.02 million was inferior to 1.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 26.57.

During the past 100 days, KLA Corp’s (KLAC) raw stochastic average was set at 91.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $701.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $711.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $797.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $806.86. The third major resistance level sits at $821.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $774.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $759.70. The third support level lies at $750.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) Key Stats

There are currently 132,241K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 104.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,812 M according to its annual income of 2,762 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,063 M and its income totaled 1,088 M.