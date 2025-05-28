Investors finally get a glimpse of National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) volume hitting the figure of 1.01 million.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) on Tuesday, soared 11.02% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.90. Within the past 52 weeks, NCMI’s price has moved between $4.11 and $7.60.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 15.32% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.52%. With a float of $66.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.86 million.

In an organization with 254 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.9%, operating margin of -8.73%, and the pretax margin is -7.6%.

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of National Cinemedia Inc is 29.64%, while institutional ownership is 56.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 19 ’25, was worth 106,475. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 17,669 shares at a rate of $6.03, taking the stock ownership to the 122,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 19 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 17,669 for $5.75, making the entire transaction worth $101,597.

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) Trading Performance Indicators

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.29 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, National Cinemedia Inc’s (NCMI) raw stochastic average was set at 42.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.46. However, in the short run, National Cinemedia Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.63. Second resistance stands at $5.82. The third major resistance level sits at $6.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.79. The third support level lies at $4.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 513.01 million based on 94,304K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 240,800 K and income totals -22,300 K. The company made 34,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.