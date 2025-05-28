Investors finally get a glimpse of Olin Corp (OLN) volume hitting the figure of 1.64 million.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) stock price up 5.43% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $19.35. OLN’s price has ranged from $17.66 to $54.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 4.56% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.62%. With a float of $114.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7676 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.12%, operating margin of 3.88%, and the pretax margin is 1.28%.

Olin Corp (OLN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Olin Corp is 0.43%, while institutional ownership is 87.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04 ’25, was worth 203,447. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 7,250 shares at a rate of $28.06, taking the stock ownership to the 7,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08 ’24, when Company’s VP & Controller sold 10,500 for $43.75, making the entire transaction worth $459,412. This insider now owns 24,056 shares in total.

Olin Corp (OLN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Olin Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olin Corp (OLN)

Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Olin Corp’s (OLN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.80 in the near term. At $21.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.22. The third support level lies at $18.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.35 billion, the company has a total of 115,136K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,540 M while annual income is 108,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,644 M while its latest quarter income was 1,400 K.