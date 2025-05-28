Investors finally get a glimpse of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) volume hitting the figure of 1.19 million.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) on Tuesday, soared 3.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $110.88. Within the past 52 weeks, OLLI’s price has moved between $75.67 and $122.15.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 10.54%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.61%. With a float of $61.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.91%, operating margin of 11.1%, and the pretax margin is 11.7%.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Discount Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 114.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 26,107. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 240 shares at a rate of $108.78, taking the stock ownership to the 7,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 240 for $108.94, making the entire transaction worth $26,146.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.70% during the next five years compared to 8.59% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.45 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

The latest stats from [Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, OLLI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.54 million was superior to 1.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.75.

During the past 100 days, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s (OLLI) raw stochastic average was set at 71.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $115.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $117.47. The third major resistance level sits at $120.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.62. The third support level lies at $107.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.02 billion based on 61,403K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,272 M and income totals 199,760 K. The company made 667,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 68,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.