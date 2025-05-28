Investors finally get a glimpse of Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) volume hitting the figure of 2.2 million.

Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE: ONTO) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $92.02. Over the past 52 weeks, ONTO has traded in a range of $85.88-$238.93.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 30.66%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.91%. With a float of $48.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1551 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.49%, operating margin of 20.37%, and the pretax margin is 23.53%.

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Onto Innovation Inc is 0.81%, while institutional ownership is 97.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13 ’25, was worth 40,360. In this transaction SVP, Customer Success of this company sold 238 shares at a rate of $169.58, taking the stock ownership to the 15,472 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 238 for $169.58, making the entire transaction worth $40,360.

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.91% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.27% during the next five years compared to 129.63% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE: ONTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Onto Innovation Inc’s (ONTO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

The latest stats from [Onto Innovation Inc, ONTO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.59 million was superior to 1.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.67.

During the past 100 days, Onto Innovation Inc’s (ONTO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 160.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $167.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $97.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $98.44. The third major resistance level sits at $100.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.41. The third support level lies at $91.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE: ONTO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.69 billion has total of 48,837K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 987,320 K in contrast with the sum of 201,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 266,610 K and last quarter income was 64,100 K.