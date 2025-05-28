Investors finally get a glimpse of Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) volume hitting the figure of 6.12 million.

Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) on Tuesday, soared 1.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $49.70. Within the past 52 weeks, TSCO’s price has moved between $46.85 and $61.53.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 12.67% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.09%. With a float of $528.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $531.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.83%, operating margin of 9.72%, and the pretax margin is 9.3%.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tractor Supply Co is 0.33%, while institutional ownership is 99.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 145,446. In this transaction SVP Petsense GM of this company sold 2,810 shares at a rate of $51.76, taking the stock ownership to the 29,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,810 for $51.76, making the entire transaction worth $145,446.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.09% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.07% during the next five years compared to 16.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.17 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) saw its 5-day average volume 5.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Tractor Supply Co’s (TSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 27.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.82 in the near term. At $51.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.47. The third support level lies at $49.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.71 billion based on 530,203K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,883 M and income totals 1,101 M. The company made 3,467 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 179,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.