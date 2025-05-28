Investors finally get a glimpse of Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) volume hitting the figure of 1.77 million.

On Tuesday, Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) was -3.16% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $15.84. A 52-week range for TVTX has been $6.14 – $25.29.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 13.83% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.24%. With a float of $87.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.79 million.

In an organization with 385 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 92.23%, operating margin of -81.81%, and the pretax margin is -82.6%.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Travere Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Travere Therapeutics Inc is 1.54%, while institutional ownership is 112.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 37,553. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 1,784 shares at a rate of $21.05, taking the stock ownership to the 93,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 18,924 for $21.05, making the entire transaction worth $398,350. This insider now owns 419,173 shares in total.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Travere Therapeutics Inc’s (TVTX) raw stochastic average was set at 19.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.25. However, in the short run, Travere Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.01. Second resistance stands at $16.68. The third major resistance level sits at $17.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.59. The third support level lies at $13.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) Key Stats

There are 88,805K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.36 billion. As of now, sales total 233,180 K while income totals -321,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 81,730 K while its last quarter net income were -41,230 K.