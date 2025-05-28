Investors finally get a glimpse of Udemy Inc (UDMY) volume hitting the figure of 1.05 million.

on Tuesday, Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) opened higher 7.13% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $6.87. Price fluctuations for UDMY have ranged from $5.68 to $10.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 24.26% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 172.66% at the time writing. With a float of $81.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1246 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.36%, operating margin of -9.0%, and the pretax margin is -9.03%.

Udemy Inc (UDMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Udemy Inc is 45.32%, while institutional ownership is 44.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 156,761. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 22,695 shares at a rate of $6.91, taking the stock ownership to the 47,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 14,285 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $99,958. This insider now owns 24,885 shares in total.

Udemy Inc (UDMY) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 53.62% during the next five years compared to -2.45% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Udemy Inc (UDMY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Udemy Inc (UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Udemy Inc’s (UDMY) raw stochastic average was set at 34.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.56 in the near term. At $7.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.64. The third support level lies at $6.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) Key Stats

There are currently 148,731K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 786,570 K according to its annual income of -85,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 200,300 K and its income totaled -1,770 K.