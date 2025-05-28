Investors finally get a glimpse of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) volume hitting the figure of 3.58 million.

On Tuesday, Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) was 1.21% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $22.27. A 52-week range for VSCO has been $13.76 – $48.73.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.17% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -17.45%. With a float of $68.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.00 million.

In an organization with 31000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.56%, operating margin of 5.2%, and the pretax margin is 3.54%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Victoria’s Secret & Co stocks. The insider ownership of Victoria’s Secret & Co is 14.57%, while institutional ownership is 90.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03 ’25, was worth 3,431,620. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 212,500 shares at a rate of $16.15, taking the stock ownership to the 10,310,631 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 584,000 for $18.48, making the entire transaction worth $10,793,955. This insider now owns 10,098,131 shares in total.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Victoria’s Secret & Co’s (VSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 30.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.26. However, in the short run, Victoria’s Secret & Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.94. Second resistance stands at $23.35. The third major resistance level sits at $23.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.45. The third support level lies at $21.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Key Stats

There are 78,622K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.80 billion. As of now, sales total 6,230 M while income totals 165,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,107 M while its last quarter net income were 193,000 K.