Investors finally get a glimpse of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) volume hitting the figure of 3.44 million.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) stock price up 3.67% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $13.09. ZETA’s price has ranged from $10.69 to $38.20 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 27.01% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.52%. With a float of $186.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.97 million.

In an organization with 2191 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.36%, operating margin of -4.48%, and the pretax margin is -5.18%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Zeta Global Holdings Corp is 20.88%, while institutional ownership is 63.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 4,003,892. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Stockholder proposed sale 367,368 for $13.35, making the entire transaction worth $4,904,363.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.44% during the next five years compared to -5.22% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s (ZETA) raw stochastic average was set at 18.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.81. However, in the short run, Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.79. Second resistance stands at $14.02. The third major resistance level sits at $14.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.88. The third support level lies at $12.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.20 billion, the company has a total of 235,544K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,006 M while annual income is -69,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 264,420 K while its latest quarter income was -21,600 K.