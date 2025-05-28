Investors must take note of Accuray Inc’s (ARAY) performance last week, which was 1.23%.

Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.46% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. Over the past 52 weeks, ARAY has traded in a range of $1.28-$2.95.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 1.46%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 91.67%. With a float of $98.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.85 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 987 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.48%, operating margin of 2.24%, and the pretax margin is 0.63%.

Accuray Inc (ARAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Accuray Inc is 4.86%, while institutional ownership is 61.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11 ’25, was worth 557,957. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 04 ’24, when Company’s SVP Chief Financial Officer sold 8,404 for $2.06, making the entire transaction worth $17,276. This insider now owns 394,138 shares in total.

Accuray Inc (ARAY) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Accuray Inc’s (ARAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accuray Inc (ARAY)

The latest stats from [Accuray Inc, ARAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was inferior to 0.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Accuray Inc’s (ARAY) raw stochastic average was set at 21.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6171, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9013. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5400. The third support level lies at $1.5100 if the price breaches the second support level.

Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 168.94 million has total of 103,013K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 446,550 K in contrast with the sum of -15,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 113,240 K and last quarter income was -1,300 K.