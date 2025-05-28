Investors must take note of Airbnb Inc’s (ABNB) performance last week, which was -5.27%.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) kicked off on Tuesday, up 2.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $126.72. Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has traded in a range of $99.88-$163.93.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 23.57% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.48%. With a float of $413.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $433.00 million.

In an organization with 7300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 83.05%, operating margin of 22.17%, and the pretax margin is 28.59%.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Airbnb Inc is 32.97%, while institutional ownership is 54.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 28,397,328. In this transaction Director of this company sold 214,285 shares at a rate of $132.52, taking the stock ownership to the 1,652,015 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 2,245 for $134.03, making the entire transaction worth $300,897. This insider now owns 188,173 shares in total.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.48% per share during the next fiscal year.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Airbnb Inc’s (ABNB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.27 million. That was better than the volume of 5.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.23.

During the past 100 days, Airbnb Inc’s (ABNB) raw stochastic average was set at 46.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $123.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.29. However, in the short run, Airbnb Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $130.42. Second resistance stands at $131.44. The third major resistance level sits at $132.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.33. The third support level lies at $126.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 81.06 billion has total of 626,413K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,102 M in contrast with the sum of 2,648 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,272 M and last quarter income was 154,000 K.