Investors must take note of Baidu Inc ADR’s (BIDU) performance last week, which was -5.97%.

On Tuesday, Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) was 0.13% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $83.81. A 52-week range for BIDU has been $74.71 – $116.25.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 4.04% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.29%. With a float of $279.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.90 million.

In an organization with 41300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.04%, operating margin of 15.51%, and the pretax margin is 18.13%.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Baidu Inc ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Baidu Inc ADR is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 27.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18 ’25, was worth 729,400. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 19 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,986 for $90.16, making the entire transaction worth $269,218.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.29% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.20% during the next five years compared to 61.95% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.09, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.1 million. That was better than the volume of 4.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.92.

During the past 100 days, Baidu Inc ADR’s (BIDU) raw stochastic average was set at 30.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.19. However, in the short run, Baidu Inc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.66. Second resistance stands at $85.40. The third major resistance level sits at $86.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.46. The third support level lies at $81.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) Key Stats

There are 345,447K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.49 billion. As of now, sales total 18,238 M while income totals 3,255 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,472 M while its last quarter net income were 1,063 M.