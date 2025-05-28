Investors must take note of B&G Foods, Inc’s (BGS) performance last week, which was -4.30%.

on Tuesday, B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) opened higher 5.22% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.02. Price fluctuations for BGS have ranged from $3.97 to $9.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 3.45% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -19.94% at the time writing. With a float of $76.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2784 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.41%, operating margin of -6.69%, and the pretax margin is -14.82%.

B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of B&G Foods, Inc is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 75.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 17,504. In this transaction EVP of Supply Chain of this company sold 3,931 shares at a rate of $4.45, taking the stock ownership to the 34,347 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,931 for $4.46, making the entire transaction worth $17,531.

B&G Foods, Inc (BGS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.94% per share during the next fiscal year.

B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for B&G Foods, Inc (BGS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of B&G Foods, Inc (BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, B&G Foods, Inc’s (BGS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.32 in the near term. At $4.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.96. The third support level lies at $3.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) Key Stats

There are currently 79,798K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 337.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,932 M according to its annual income of -251,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 425,400 K and its income totaled 840 K.