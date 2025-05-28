Investors must take note of Candel Therapeutics Inc’s (CADL) performance last week, which was -1.75%.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) on Tuesday, soared 3.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.43. Within the past 52 weeks, CADL’s price has moved between $3.79 and $14.60.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -20.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.03%. With a float of $36.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.25 million.

In an organization with 38 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Candel Therapeutics Inc is 27.27%, while institutional ownership is 38.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18 ’25, was worth 396,995. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 45,316 shares at a rate of $8.76, taking the stock ownership to the 52,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18 ’25, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 32,146 for $8.76, making the entire transaction worth $281,673. This insider now owns 96,527 shares in total.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.03% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.77% during the next five years compared to -43.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) Trading Performance Indicators

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.64 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Candel Therapeutics Inc’s (CADL) raw stochastic average was set at 14.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.49. However, in the short run, Candel Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.74. Second resistance stands at $5.88. The third major resistance level sits at $6.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.36. The third support level lies at $5.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Candel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CADL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 280.58 million based on 50,103K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -55,180 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.