Investors must take note of Commercial Metals Co’s (CMC) performance last week, which was 2.35%.

On Tuesday, Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC) was 5.96% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $46.13. A 52-week range for CMC has been $37.92 – $64.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 7.62%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.24%. With a float of $111.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13178 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.39%, operating margin of 6.6%, and the pretax margin is 1.28%.

Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Commercial Metals Co stocks. The insider ownership of Commercial Metals Co is 0.96%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04 ’25, was worth 100,040. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,475 shares at a rate of $40.42, taking the stock ownership to the 15,141 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 6,100 for $48.30, making the entire transaction worth $294,630. This insider now owns 129,417 shares in total.

Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.44% during the next five years compared to 20.04% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Commercial Metals Co (CMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Commercial Metals Co (CMC)

The latest stats from [Commercial Metals Co, CMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.81 million was inferior to 1.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Commercial Metals Co’s (CMC) raw stochastic average was set at 70.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.28. The third major resistance level sits at $51.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.33. The third support level lies at $45.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Commercial Metals Co (NYSE: CMC) Key Stats

There are 113,001K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.52 billion. As of now, sales total 7,926 M while income totals 485,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,754 M while its last quarter net income were 25,470 K.