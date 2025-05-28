Investors must take note of Core & Main Inc’s (CNM) performance last week, which was 3.08%.

on Tuesday, Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) opened higher 3.52% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $53.06. Price fluctuations for CNM have ranged from $37.22 to $60.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 17.92% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.55% at the time writing. With a float of $189.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.03%, operating margin of 9.69%, and the pretax margin is 7.75%.

Core & Main Inc (CNM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Core & Main Inc is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 111.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29 ’25, was worth 1,683,798. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 31,750 shares at a rate of $53.03, taking the stock ownership to the 4,120 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,214 for $53.02, making the entire transaction worth $541,573. This insider now owns 4,120 shares in total.

Core & Main Inc (CNM) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.55% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.69% during the next five years compared to 52.59% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Core & Main Inc (CNM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Core & Main Inc (CNM)

Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Core & Main Inc’s (CNM) raw stochastic average was set at 78.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.58 in the near term. At $56.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.37. The third support level lies at $51.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) Key Stats

There are currently 197,887K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,441 M according to its annual income of 411,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,698 M and its income totaled 64,000 K.