Investors must take note of Dutch Bros Inc’s (BROS) performance last week, which was -2.45%.

On Tuesday, Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) was 3.33% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $67.89. A 52-week range for BROS has been $26.96 – $86.88.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 40.24% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 20.04%. With a float of $114.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.31%, operating margin of 8.2%, and the pretax margin is 6.16%.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dutch Bros Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Dutch Bros Inc is 9.96%, while institutional ownership is 77.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 48,302,435. In this transaction Executive Chairman of Board of this company sold 722,841 shares at a rate of $66.82, taking the stock ownership to the 1,940,245 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chairman of Board sold 540,638 for $65.95, making the entire transaction worth $35,652,786. This insider now owns 2,099,499 shares in total.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.22% during the next five years compared to -9.87% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 357.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.27.

During the past 100 days, Dutch Bros Inc’s (BROS) raw stochastic average was set at 57.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $71.23 in the near term. At $72.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $73.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.42. The third support level lies at $66.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) Key Stats

There are 164,482K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.54 billion. As of now, sales total 1,281 M while income totals 35,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 355,150 K while its last quarter net income were 15,350 K.