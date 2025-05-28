Investors must take note of Enersys’s (ENS) performance last week, which was -14.44%.

on Tuesday, Enersys (NYSE: ENS) opened higher 4.86% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $80.24. Price fluctuations for ENS have ranged from $76.57 to $112.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 3.44% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.05% at the time writing. With a float of $38.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.19 million.

In an organization with 10858 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.4%, operating margin of 12.32%, and the pretax margin is 10.04%.

Enersys (ENS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Enersys is 1.95%, while institutional ownership is 95.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25 ’25, was worth 1,150,604. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 11,378 shares at a rate of $101.13, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 26 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 5,001 for $102.70, making the entire transaction worth $513,601. This insider now owns 45,067 shares in total.

Enersys (ENS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.05% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enersys (NYSE: ENS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enersys (ENS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.01, a number that is poised to hit 2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enersys (ENS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was better than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.62.

During the past 100 days, Enersys’s (ENS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.78. However, in the short run, Enersys’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $85.17. Second resistance stands at $86.21. The third major resistance level sits at $87.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.68. The third support level lies at $79.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enersys (NYSE: ENS) Key Stats

There are currently 39,196K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,618 M according to its annual income of 363,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 906,150 K and its income totaled 114,810 K.