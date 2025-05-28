Investors must take note of International Paper Co’s (IP) performance last week, which was -3.82%.

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) on Tuesday, soared 1.87% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $47.67. Within the past 52 weeks, IP’s price has moved between $41.50 and $60.36.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -2.83%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 85.21%. With a float of $522.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $527.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.59%, operating margin of 2.09%, and the pretax margin is -0.37%.

International Paper Co (IP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of International Paper Co is 1.02%, while institutional ownership is 93.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 336,344. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,500 for $44.85, making the entire transaction worth $336,344. This insider now owns 31,525 shares in total.

International Paper Co (IP) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.06% during the next five years compared to -12.53% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) Trading Performance Indicators

International Paper Co (IP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.96 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Paper Co (IP)

The latest stats from [International Paper Co, IP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.25 million was inferior to 7.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, International Paper Co’s (IP) raw stochastic average was set at 31.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.33. The third major resistance level sits at $49.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.59. The third support level lies at $47.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.63 billion based on 527,901K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,619 M and income totals 557,000 K. The company made 5,901 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -105,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.