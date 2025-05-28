Investors must take note of Lear Corp’s (LEA) performance last week, which was -2.13%.

on Tuesday, Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) opened higher 3.30% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $89.16. Price fluctuations for LEA have ranged from $73.85 to $127.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.82%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.89% at the time writing. With a float of $53.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 173700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 6.88%, operating margin of 3.76%, and the pretax margin is 3.11%.

Lear Corp (LEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lear Corp is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 106.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 05 ’25, was worth 199,945. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,178 shares at a rate of $91.80, taking the stock ownership to the 2,178 shares.

Lear Corp (LEA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.88% during the next five years compared to -6.79% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lear Corp (LEA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.03. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.53, a number that is poised to hit 3.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lear Corp (LEA)

The latest stats from [Lear Corp, LEA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.6 million was inferior to 0.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.93.

During the past 100 days, Lear Corp’s (LEA) raw stochastic average was set at 65.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $92.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $93.84. The third major resistance level sits at $95.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.78. The third support level lies at $87.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) Key Stats

There are currently 53,463K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,306 M according to its annual income of 506,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,560 M and its income totaled 80,700 K.