Investors must take note of Red Rock Resorts Inc’s (RRR) performance last week, which was 7.27%.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) on Tuesday, soared 6.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $47.00. Within the past 52 weeks, RRR’s price has moved between $34.36 and $60.44.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 3.89% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.89%. With a float of $50.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.55%, operating margin of 29.13%, and the pretax margin is 17.57%.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Red Rock Resorts Inc is 15.44%, while institutional ownership is 86.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 06 ’24, was worth 1,746,096. In this transaction Vice President of this company bought 33,000 shares at a rate of $52.91, taking the stock ownership to the 47,579,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’24, when Company’s Vice President bought 33,000 for $49.77, making the entire transaction worth $1,642,377. This insider now owns 47,546,301 shares in total.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.89% per share during the next fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.87 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, Red Rock Resorts Inc’s (RRR) raw stochastic average was set at 78.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.03 in the near term. At $52.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.34. The third support level lies at $45.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.29 billion based on 106,044K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,939 M and income totals 154,050 K. The company made 497,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 44,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.