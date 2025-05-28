Investors must take note of RPM International, Inc’s (RPM) performance last week, which was -0.44%.

RPM International, Inc (NYSE: RPM) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.16% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $111.92. Over the past 52 weeks, RPM has traded in a range of $95.28-$141.79.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 5.79%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.91%. With a float of $126.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17207 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.09%, operating margin of 12.12%, and the pretax margin is 10.74%.

RPM International, Inc (RPM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of RPM International, Inc is 1.29%, while institutional ownership is 84.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14 ’24, was worth 80,467. In this transaction Director of this company sold 594 shares at a rate of $135.47, taking the stock ownership to the 8,526 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 594 for $134.93, making the entire transaction worth $80,149.

RPM International, Inc (RPM) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.91% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.11% during the next five years compared to 17.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RPM International, Inc (NYSE: RPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RPM International, Inc’s (RPM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.38. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RPM International, Inc (RPM)

The latest stats from [RPM International, Inc, RPM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was inferior to 0.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.72.

During the past 100 days, RPM International, Inc’s (RPM) raw stochastic average was set at 60.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $116.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $117.68. The third major resistance level sits at $119.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.20. The third support level lies at $110.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

RPM International, Inc (NYSE: RPM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.83 billion has total of 128,423K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,335 M in contrast with the sum of 588,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,477 M and last quarter income was 52,030 K.