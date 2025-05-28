Investors must take note of Sea Ltd ADR’s (SE) performance last week, which was 1.55%.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) stock price up 0.72% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $164.06. SE’s price has ranged from $55.00 to $165.90 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 57.41% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.69%. With a float of $538.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $546.49 million.

In an organization with 80700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.84%, operating margin of 3.68%, and the pretax margin is 4.61%.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Sea Ltd ADR is 1.47%, while institutional ownership is 64.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 14,699,776. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Other: Affiliates proposed sale 85,000 for $154.13, making the entire transaction worth $13,101,050.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.69% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sea Ltd ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sea Ltd ADR (SE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.63.

During the past 100 days, Sea Ltd ADR’s (SE) raw stochastic average was set at 94.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.31. However, in the short run, Sea Ltd ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $168.18. Second resistance stands at $171.11. The third major resistance level sits at $172.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $163.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $161.57. The third support level lies at $158.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 90.30 billion, the company has a total of 589,112K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,820 M while annual income is 444,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,841 M while its latest quarter income was 403,050 K.