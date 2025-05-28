Investors must take note of SKYX Platforms Corp’s (SKYX) performance last week, which was -11.81%.

SKYX Platforms Corp (NASDAQ: SKYX) on Tuesday, plunged -3.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Within the past 52 weeks, SKYX’s price has moved between $0.75 and $2.13.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 36664.76% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.14%. With a float of $65.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.95 million.

In an organization with 78 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.29%, operating margin of -35.39%, and the pretax margin is -40.2%.

SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SKYX Platforms Corp is 37.63%, while institutional ownership is 9.87%.

SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.65% during the next five years compared to -4.37% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SKYX Platforms Corp (NASDAQ: SKYX) Trading Performance Indicators

SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp (SKYX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, SKYX Platforms Corp’s (SKYX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2043, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2119. However, in the short run, SKYX Platforms Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3600. Second resistance stands at $1.4500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1700. The third support level lies at $1.0800 if the price breaches the second support level.

SKYX Platforms Corp (NASDAQ: SKYX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 134.38 million based on 105,807K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 86,280 K and income totals -35,770 K. The company made 20,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.