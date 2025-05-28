Investors must take note of Sprinklr Inc’s (CXM) performance last week, which was -0.36%.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) stock price up 3.49% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.03. CXM’s price has ranged from $6.75 to $12.10 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 19.87%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.21%. With a float of $106.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3589 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 72.11%, operating margin of 3.01%, and the pretax margin is 6.06%.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Sprinklr Inc is 58.60%, while institutional ownership is 39.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 109,854. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 29 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,506 for $7.72, making the entire transaction worth $11,626. This insider now owns 950,334 shares in total.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.21% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sprinklr Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sprinklr Inc (CXM)

The latest stats from [Sprinklr Inc, CXM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.0 million was inferior to 1.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Sprinklr Inc’s (CXM) raw stochastic average was set at 53.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.51. The third major resistance level sits at $8.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.99. The third support level lies at $7.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.14 billion, the company has a total of 255,886K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 796,390 K while annual income is 121,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 202,540 K while its latest quarter income was 98,680 K.