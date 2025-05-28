Investors must take note of Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s (TMHC) performance last week, which was -1.85%.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) stock price up 3.19% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $56.43. TMHC’s price has ranged from $51.90 to $75.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 12.21% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.98%. With a float of $97.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.28%, operating margin of 14.99%, and the pretax margin is 14.18%.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Taylor Morrison Home Corp is 2.68%, while institutional ownership is 98.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11 ’25, was worth 93,373. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,537 shares at a rate of $60.75, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 2,402 for $63.98, making the entire transaction worth $153,686. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.98% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.60, a number that is poised to hit 1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s (TMHC) raw stochastic average was set at 38.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.82 in the near term. At $59.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.04. The third support level lies at $55.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.84 billion, the company has a total of 100,368K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,168 M while annual income is 883,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,896 M while its latest quarter income was 213,470 K.