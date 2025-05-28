Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 830,680 K

On Tuesday, Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM) was 4.00% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $25.22. A 52-week range for IRDM has been $19.91 – $35.85.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 8.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.81%. With a float of $94.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 873 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.95%, operating margin of 25.07%, and the pretax margin is 13.96%.

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Iridium Communications Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Iridium Communications Inc is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 93.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 168,619. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,955 shares at a rate of $34.03, taking the stock ownership to the 137,557 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER sold 15,005 for $33.58, making the entire transaction worth $503,868. This insider now owns 55,818 shares in total.

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.81% per share during the next fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Iridium Communications Inc’s (IRDM) raw stochastic average was set at 43.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.83 in the near term. At $27.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.19.

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM) Key Stats

There are 108,160K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.84 billion. As of now, sales total 830,680 K while income totals 112,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 214,880 K while its last quarter net income were 30,410 K.