Irobot Corp (IRBT) posted a 42.65% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock price up 54.26% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.58. IRBT’s price has ranged from $1.76 to $13.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -9.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.20%. With a float of $28.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 541 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.98%, operating margin of -25.36%, and the pretax margin is -38.0%.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Irobot Corp is 6.89%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 1,073. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 366 for $8.92, making the entire transaction worth $3,265.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Irobot Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.98, a number that is poised to hit -1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Irobot Corp (IRBT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.4 million, its volume of 6.05 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Irobot Corp’s (IRBT) raw stochastic average was set at 19.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 200.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 160.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.64 in the near term. At $5.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.32.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 123.80 million, the company has a total of 31,105K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 681,850 K while annual income is -145,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 101,570 K while its latest quarter income was -87,270 K.