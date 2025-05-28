JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) 20 Days SMA touches 8.83%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) stock price up 4.68% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $16.47. JBGS’s price has ranged from $13.28 to $18.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.13% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -25.45%. With a float of $72.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.03 million.

The firm has a total of 645 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.38%, operating margin of -1.11%, and the pretax margin is -35.81%.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of JBG SMITH Properties is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 105.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01 ’24, was worth 345,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $17.26, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 27 ’24, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 7,525 for $17.38, making the entire transaction worth $130,784. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are JBG SMITH Properties’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [JBG SMITH Properties, JBGS], we can find that recorded value of 1.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, JBG SMITH Properties’s (JBGS) raw stochastic average was set at 96.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.84. The third major resistance level sits at $18.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.00.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.50 billion, the company has a total of 73,053K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 547,310 K while annual income is -143,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 120,690 K while its latest quarter income was -45,720 K.