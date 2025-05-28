JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) is -28.46% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) kicked off on Tuesday, up 9.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.36. Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has traded in a range of $3.27-$17.70.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -2.19%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -119.42%. With a float of $83.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.49%, operating margin of -7.88%, and the pretax margin is -9.16%.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of JELD-WEN Holding Inc is 2.61%, while institutional ownership is 97.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06 ’25, was worth 639,030. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $4.26, taking the stock ownership to the 13,250,853 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 25,100 for $5.10, making the entire transaction worth $128,007. This insider now owns 13,131,300 shares in total.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.42% per share during the next fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at JELD-WEN Holding Inc’s (JELD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)

The latest stats from [JELD-WEN Holding Inc, JELD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.2 million was superior to 1.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, JELD-WEN Holding Inc’s (JELD) raw stochastic average was set at 5.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.89. The third major resistance level sits at $4.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.24. The third support level lies at $3.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 313.05 million has total of 85,366K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,776 M in contrast with the sum of -189,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 776,010 K and last quarter income was -190,140 K.